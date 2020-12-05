Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 05 December, 2020 11:06 IST NorthEast United will take on SC East Bengal. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 05 December, 2020 11:06 IST In the match 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), NorthEast United FC will take on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.East Bengal is yet to open its account after two matches and is rooted to the bottom of the points table. To add to its woes, the side has lost key players to injuries. Head coach Robbie Fowler is expected to ring in some changes to the line up after the 0-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21: Who are SC East Bengal's foreign players? 2) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Fowler, East Bengal keen to get it ‘right’ against NorthEast United 3) ISL 2020-21: Who are NorthEast United FC's foreign players? 4) ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler clarifies statement on Indian players NorthEast, which started the season well with a win over Mumbai City, had to contend with back-toback draws against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa. Head coach Gerard Nus had made five changes in the starting XI in the draw against Goa. Striker Kwesi Appiah will likely return to lead the line against East Bengal.NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis MachadoSC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Mohammed Irshad, Rana Gharami; Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinman, Mohammed Rafique, Abhishek Ambekar; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Anthony PilkingtonWe have got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United FC-SC East Bengal XI. Captaincy pick: Kwesi AppiahCombined FCG-NEUFC XISubhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC), Ashutosh Mehta (FCG), Dylan Fox (NUEFC), Scott Neville (SCEB), Gurjinder Kumar (SCEB), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Matti Steinman (SCEB), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC); Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Jeje Lalpekhlua (SCEB), Luis Machado (NEUFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos