ISL 2020-21 news, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation

In the match 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), NorthEast United FC will take on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.

East Bengal is yet to open its account after two matches and is rooted to the bottom of the points table. To add to its woes, the side has lost key players to injuries. Head coach Robbie Fowler is expected to ring in some changes to the line up after the 0-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC.

NorthEast, which started the season well with a win over Mumbai City, had to contend with back-toback draws against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa. Head coach Gerard Nus had made five changes in the starting XI in the draw against Goa. Striker Kwesi Appiah will likely return to lead the line against East Bengal.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Mohammed Irshad, Rana Gharami; Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinman, Mohammed Rafique, Abhishek Ambekar; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Anthony Pilkington

We have got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United FC-SC East Bengal XI. Captaincy pick: Kwesi Appiah

Combined FCG-NEUFC XI

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC), Ashutosh Mehta (FCG), Dylan Fox (NUEFC), Scott Neville (SCEB), Gurjinder Kumar (SCEB), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Matti Steinman (SCEB), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC); Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Jeje Lalpekhlua (SCEB), Luis Machado (NEUFC)