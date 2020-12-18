ISL 2020-21: Inconsistent FC Goa up against struggling Chennaiyin

An inconsistent FC Goa will look to get back to winning ways when it takes on a struggling Chennaiyin FC that is looking for its second win at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.



The Gaurs have two wins, losses and draws from its six matches and would want to find a bit more consistency following the defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in its last outing.



While the team plays an attractive brand of football with scoring seven goals from six games, defensively it has not been strong, conceding late penalties.

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando conceded it is an area of concern for his side and something that team would need to rectify. “We have to think about the spaces when we lose the ball and go on to concede the penalty. We are not happy conceding late penalties. It is necessary to think about what happened before the penalty,” said Ferrando.



Its opponents, Chennaiyin FC also have had similar issues conceding soft goals but, the two-time champion’s issues have been compounded by a lack of goals.

Despite dominating proceedings often, the team has not been able to convert its chances scoring only three goals from five matches, two of which came in its first match.



“We need to score goals. We should not be aggressive but focused when we get chances to score and stay compact,” said CFC coach Csaba László.



However, Laszlo did not blame his players and said the lack of preparations has not helped.



“If you are out of football for six months and then come back and hit the ground running, it is not easy. So, I don't want to blame my players. I want us to start scoring more goals, even in training. We need to do that more and, that confidence will come,” László added.