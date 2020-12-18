ISL 2020-21: Romario ready to give his all for second home FC Goa

In his short journey in Indian football, Alexander Romario has been part of two teams that have won the big prize in I-league.

The winger played a key role in Chennai City FC winning the I-League crown in 2018-19. In the next season, Romario moved to Mohun Bagan on a loan from FC Goa and bagged his second I-league title.

Now, with FC Goa in the ongoing Indian Super League, the 24-year-old has been in top form, providing razor sharp passes from the wings. In fact, Romario features in joint second position with two assists.

“I am extremely happy playing for FC Goa. Actually, I will say that Goa has some of the best Indian midfielders in ISL. Not just in midfield, in all positions. If you even take my position, there is tough competition as there are seven wingers fighting for a place in the playing XI. There is pressure but it always pushes me to play better,” Romario told Sportstar on Friday.

Romario said he was extremely pleased to make an assist in the 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC. Coming in the place of Seiminlen Doungel in the second half, Romario provided the perfect pass for striker Igor Angulo to score and equalise. “When I got a chance to play, I did my best. Everybody knows BFC is a big team. I was very happy that I helped in the draw,” he said.

Having played under a variety of coaches, Romario termed Goa coach Juan Ferrando as being different from others in the way he treats the players. "For him (Ferrando) all the 30 players are equal," he said.

Does he have any special feelings when Goa takes on Chennaiyin FC on Saturday as he has played for Arrows, Chennai City and Indian Bank in the Chennai league? Romario is non-sentimental about it. “Whichever team I play I will give my 100 percent. Goa is my second home,” he said.