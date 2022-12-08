Crosses in the ISL need improvement, says Kerala Blasters coach Vukomanovic

Crosses in the ISL need to be taken better — Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic feels there is scope for a major improvement in the quality of the crosses in the Indian Super League. “More than 95 percent of the crosses in the ISL are not [executed correctly], they are just flying over the goal or flying over,” says the Serb who guided the Blasters to the runner-up position last season. “When you decide to make a cross, you see where is the option and try to hit that zone...these kinds of crosses are important.”

So, why are those crosses in the ISL so mediocre? Is it an issue with the quality of the league or the quality of the players?

“It is just the fact that the information that sometimes players are getting... that when they get the ball on the side, they are thinking just about putting the ball inside the box. Even in many situations you will see there are crosses coming and there is nobody in the box. Many players, they just want to put it inside the box, may be it is habitual. But worldwide, in some teams when [players] don’t see good solutions to cross, they don’t cross, they keep the ball and move around,” he says.

“But that’s the way some players may react under pressure, saying maybe ‘I just put the ball back, I don’t take any risk’. I think these kinds of things will change over time, when players, when they create those moments on the side, will lift their heads, see for a second, look for a zone, and then try to put it in that zone. These kind of things, we say, quality crosses.”

El Khayati’s stock continues to rise

The clamour for the inclusion of Dutch midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati in the Chennaiyin FC’s playing eleven keeps on growing.

Abdenasser El Khayati will be crucial to Chennaiyin’s fortunes in the rest of the season. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Prior to the match against Mumbai City FC on November 12, a few journalists had asked Chennaiyin coach Thomas Brdaric of their wish to see the Dutch in the first XI after he was not picked either in the XI or on the bench in its previous three matches — against Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and East Bengal.

Against City, Khayati was picked by Brdaric in the XI and he showed his striking prowess with a stinging shot to give the host a 2-0 lead before the visitor roared back for a 6-2 win.

The 33-year-old was at his imperious best in Chennaiyin’s next match against Jamshedpur FC on November 19. Coming in as a substitute with around 13 minutes remaining for the final whistle, El Khayati turned the match on its head. First, he provided a silken assist to Vincy Barretto; then, he displayed his dribbling skills, wrong footing defender Peter Hartley (twice) and goalkeeper to score an excellent goal.

At the post-match conference, Khayati expressed his disappointment in not being part of the starting XI. “Well, I am very disappointed and upset that I didn’t start. But what can I do? It’s professional football. You have to accept the coach’s decision. And then you can do only one thing: when you come inside, try to be the difference,” he said.

In the next match, Khayati scored twice (there were four goals in total) against Odisha FC before the visitor scored through a Tamil Nadu player, Nandhakumar, with a last-gasp goal. A playmaker and an attacking threat, Khayati will be crucial for Chennaiyin’s fortunes.