Home ISL News Kerala Blasters gear up for season, announces squad for ISL Blasters finished 10th last season and will be hoping to put on an improved showing this time around. Team Sportstar 02 November, 2021 19:20 IST Kerala Blasters exited the 2021 Durand Cup in the group stages. Team Sportstar 02 November, 2021 19:20 IST The Kerala Blasters FC, which opens the eighth edition of the Indian Super League with a match against ATK Mohun Bagan at Fatorda in Goa on November 19, announced a 28-member squad for coming season on Tuesday.The Blasters, coached by Serbian Ivan Vukomanovic, has retained 16 players from last season."As a club, we have been able to tie our core players down to longer contracts. This will provide stability and a platform to build on in the current and coming years," said Karolis Skinkys, the Blasters' sporting director."We have a young team with players that are hungry for success. We have also added players both domestic and foreign who bring important experience and leadership to the team. It's going to be exciting to see how they work together and perform this season."RELATED | ISL is in the process of a huge expansion, says new Blasters coach VukomanovicKerala Blasters squad:Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin SureshDefenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel CarneiroMidfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian LunaStrikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez