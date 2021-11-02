Kerala Blasters gear up for season, announces squad for ISL

The Kerala Blasters FC, which opens the eighth edition of the Indian Super League with a match against ATK Mohun Bagan at Fatorda in Goa on November 19, announced a 28-member squad for coming season on Tuesday.

The Blasters, coached by Serbian Ivan Vukomanovic, has retained 16 players from last season.

“As a club, we have been able to tie our core players down to longer contracts. This will provide stability and a platform to build on in the current and coming years,” said Karolis Skinkys, the Blasters’ sporting director.

“We have a young team with players that are hungry for success. We have also added players both domestic and foreign who bring important experience and leadership to the team. It’s going to be exciting to see how they work together and perform this season.”

RELATED | ISL is in the process of a huge expansion, says new Blasters coach Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters squad:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna

Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez