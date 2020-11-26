ISL 2020-21: Daniel Fox named SC East Bengal captain

Defender Daniel Fox will lead SC East Bengal in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on Thursday.

Fox began his youth career with Everton before moving to Walsall. He has turned up for clubs like Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League. His performances at Coventry City in 2008 earned him a place at Celtic FC in the Scottish Premiership. The 34-year-old also had stints with Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest.

READ | ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Fox donned the England colours during his U-21 days, before moving to Scotland where he made his debut against Wales in November 2009.

"This is a big responsibility and I am ready for it. The Gaffer has shown his trust in me and I will not let him down," said Fox.

Fox will be wearing the armband when Robbie Fowler's men take on arch rival Mohun Bagan in ISL's first 'Kolkata Derby' at Tilak Maidan in Goa on Friday.