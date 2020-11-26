ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match seven of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on November 26, Monday.

Both teams are playing in their seventh ISL season. Kerala Blasters, in terms of wins during the regular season, is sixth in the history of the competition with 29 victories from 103 matches at a success rate of 28.15 per cent. NorthEast United is seventh with 28 wins from 99 matches at a success rate of 38.8 per cent.

Kerala Blasters finished runner-up twice in 2014 and 2016, while the 2018-19 season semifinal has been NorthEast United’s best finish till date.

Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 12 | NEUFC - 3, KBFC - 5 | Draws - 4)

NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters have faced off 12 times in the ISL. Kerala Blasters has been dominant, winning on five occasions while three games have gone NorthEast’s way. Blasters pulled off a double against NorthEast in 2015 and 2017-18 seasons, with its 4-1 win in Guwahati in 2015 being its biggest in terms of margin of victory. NorthEast has never scored more than two goals against Kerala Blasters.

First meeting:

The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on 13 October 2014 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. NorthEast won the second match of the inaugural season by 0-1. Blasters dominated possession in the opening minutes but were unable to create a meaningful opening. In the 45th minute, Aibor Khongjee’s throw-in into the box was collected by David Ngaithe, who rolled it into the path for Spanish striker Koke to slot in a calm finish past the keeper. Blasters’ attack huffed and puffed, but was unable to get the equaliser.

Head-to-head form (Last 5 meetings)

NEUFC 0-1 KBFC

NEUFC 2-1 KBFC

KBFC 0-0 NEUFC

KBFC 1-1 NEUFC

NEUFC 0-0 KBFC

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Kerala Blasters FC: 12

NorthEast United FC: 7

Top goal scorers:

Chris Dagnall (KBFC) 2

CK Vineeth (KBFC) 2

Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC) 2

Clean sheets:

Kerala Blasters FC: 6

NorthEast United FC: 5

Red Cards:

NEUFC: 1 (T.P. Rehenesh)

KBFC : 0

