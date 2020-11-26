ISL 2020, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Team news - Nishu Kumar makes Blasters debut

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL blog of the match between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

7pm: Both teams have opted to use their full quota of five overseas player in the playing XI. Here's all you need to know about both teams' foreigners - ISL 2020-21 news: Who are Kerala Blasters' foreign players? | ISL 2020-21: Who are NorthEast United's foreign players?

6:50pm: Speaking about Nishu, the 23-year-old signed a four-year deal with Kerala Blasters to become one of the top-paid defenders in the country.

6:40pm: Nishu Kumar, who moved to Kerala Blasters from Bengaluru FC this season, makes his debut for the club along with Rohit Kumar. Sahal Abdul Samad isn't in today's squad list. Federico Gallego will be making his first start of the season for NorthEast United FC.

6:35pm: LINE UPS!

KBFC XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gary Hooper

NEUFC XI: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Rakesh Pradhan, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego , Kwesi Appiah, Ninthoinganba Meetei

6:20pm: We'll witness the ISL's first-ever Kolkata derby when ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal clash tomorrow. However, ATKMB will miss the services of winger Michael Soosairaj. More on that here - ISL 2020-21, Kolkata derby: Habas says ATKMB's Soosairaj unlikely to play this season

6:10pm: KBFC and NEUFC have clashed in the ISL on 12 occasions, with the Blasters winning five of those matches. Here's the complete H2H record between these two teams - ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

6pm: Kerala Blasters had plenty of problems in the final third in its opener against ATK Mohun Bagan but coach Kibu Vicuna sees the clash match against NorthEast United as a new opportunity - MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2020-21 Preview: A different game and a new opportunity for Kerala vs NorthEast United

Kerala Blasters will look for its first points of the season when it takes on NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020) today.

Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters comes into the tie after losing its opening game 1-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan, while NorthEast beat Mumbai City FC 1-0.

ISL 2020-21 points table

In this special Full Time Show podcast, we take a look at the history and memorable matches of the Kolkata derby and what the inclusion of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal means to the Indian Super League (ISL).







Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21 here. Click here

Here is Sportstar's predicted XI for today's clash -

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez; Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nangdomba Naorem; Gary Hooper

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Fanai Lalrempuia, Luis Machado; Kwesi Appiah

We have got you covered for your fantasy Kerala Blasters-NEUFC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Kwesi Appiah

Combined KBFC-NEUFC XI

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC); Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC), Kwesi Appiah(NEUFC)

--

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.