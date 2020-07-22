ISL: Nishu Kumar signs four-year deal with Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC has signed Indian full-back Nishu Kumar on a four-year contract for the seventh edition of the India Super League (ISL).

“In this footballing journey, I am all set to embrace a new challenge, being a part of Kerala Blasters FC. I will give my best for the club, hoping to win many trophies together and bring joy to all the supporters who have been there with the club throughout these years.

"I am looking forward to playing in front of the passionate Kerala Blasters fans who have forever been loud, proud and the heartbeat of the club in God’s own country. Inni Yennum Yellow!” said Nishu Kumar.

READ| Fans' chance to design Kerala Blasters' jersey

Nishu was previously with Bengaluru FC, where he made over 70 appearances and even won the ISL title in the 2018-19 season. Kerala Blasters FC Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys was elated to have Nishu in his ranks. “I would like to congratulate Nishu on joining the club. I’m positive that he will add value to our team with his quality and effort. Nishu is an ambitious youngster looking to achieve greater heights for himself and the club. I am looking forward to guiding him in realizing his ambition and in his position, become a preferred choice in the National team. I'm proud and very happy to have him in our team”.