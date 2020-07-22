FC Goa ropes in Spanish striker Igor Angulo

FC Goa has signed Spanish forward Igor Angulo on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 36-year-old spent the last four seasons in Poland with Gornik Zabrze, where he was amongst the top-two goal-scorers in the Polish Ekstraklasa for three successive seasons. He scored 24 goals to win the Golden Boot in the 2018/19 campaign.

Conquered the Polish League



Now all set for @IndSuperLeague and Asian glory!



Bringing you the highest foreign goalscorer in the history of the Polish football, Igor Angulo!



Read more: https://t.co/teqSJmwVXV#ForcaGoa #BienvenidosAngulo pic.twitter.com/gCLkdJbjch — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 22, 2020

The Bilbao native has scored a total of 88 goals in 154 games and notched up 21 assists over the four years spent with the record 14-time Polish champion.

“I am excited at the prospect of playing for FC Goa and it is an adventure that I am keen to start at the earliest,” he told the club's website.

“What attracted me to the club was that I liked the way of playing, the philosophy. FC Goa is one club that is always on the attack and in doing so, are able to create a beautiful style of football. It’s filled with winners, always fighting for the biggest honours. And that’s what I want to do when I come in,” he added.

Angulo, who is FC Goa's first foreign signing of the season, joins Redeem Tlang, Sanson Pereira and Makan Winkle Chothe as the club's latest recruits.

FC Goa has also extended the contracts of Lenny Rodrigues and Edu Bedia in addition to promoting right-back Leander D’Cunha to the senior team.