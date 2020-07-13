FC Goa appoints Javier Gonzalez as strength and conditioning coach

Indian Super League side FC Goa has roped in Spaniard Javier Gonzalez as its strength and conditioning coach, the club announced on Monday.

Gonzalez will now be an integral part of the club’s coaching staff under new head coach Juan Ferrando for the upcoming ISL season, as well as its AFC Champions League campaign. “I’m very happy to join FC Goa,” Gonzalez said.

“They are a successful club in the ISL and will play in the AFC Champions League as well. I am also looking forward to working with coach Juan Ferrando to help our players get even better. I cannot wait to get started with the team,” he added.

Gonzalez has a total of eight years of experience in high performance as a physical trainer and functional re-educator, and has previously worked at clubs such as Real Valladolid in La Liga, as well as in the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Rounds with Cyprian side AEK Larnaka.

He had also recently worked as Director of the Sports Performance Area in the Taiwan national team for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

FC Goa coach Ferrando was equally excited to work with the new strength and conditioning recruit.

“It is great to have Javi at FC Goa. He has worked with some top professionals as well as clubs around the world and has a deep understanding of player training and their needs.

“With the off-season being longer, the pre-season will become even more crucial. And Javi’s contribution will be vital to the team’s fortunes. He is a great addition to the Gaurs and I am sure everyone is excited to work with him at the club,” Ferrando said.

The announcement comes days after assistant head coach Clifford Miranda extended his contract with the club.