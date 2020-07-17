Fans' chance to design Kerala Blasters' jersey

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC has launched a contest offering its fans a chance to design the side's official third kit.

The theme for the design will be an extension of the ISL club’s #SaluteOurHeroes campaign, to express gratitude to the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest opened on Friday and will run till July 26. The winner will be a part of the official launch event along with the team. Fans need to create a jersey design based on the given theme and upload the final design on their social media handles using the #SaluteOurHeroes hashtag.

Entries can also be sent by email to info@kbfcofficial.com, while design guidelines and other information can be found on the club's website.