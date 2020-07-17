Home ISL 2019-20 Fans' chance to design Kerala Blasters' jersey Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC has launched a contest offering its fans a chance to design the side's official third kit. Team Sportstar Kochi 17 July, 2020 23:03 IST Kerala Blasters has given its fans a unique chance to design its third kit for the upcoming Indian Super League season. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Kochi 17 July, 2020 23:03 IST Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC has launched a contest offering its fans a chance to design the side's official third kit.The theme for the design will be an extension of the ISL club’s #SaluteOurHeroes campaign, to express gratitude to the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.RELATED| Football after COVID-19: How to set the ball rolling The contest opened on Friday and will run till July 26. The winner will be a part of the official launch event along with the team. Fans need to create a jersey design based on the given theme and upload the final design on their social media handles using the #SaluteOurHeroes hashtag.Entries can also be sent by email to info@kbfcofficial.com, while design guidelines and other information can be found on the club's website. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos