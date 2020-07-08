ISL: Albino Gomes joins Kerala Blasters

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) has completed the signing of goalkeeper Albino Gomes. The 26-year old will be joining Kerala from Odisha FC.

The former Salgaocar player made his ISL debut with Mumbai City FC in 2015. He then joined Aizwal FC on loan for the 2016-17 I-League season. Albino kept an impressive eight clean sheets to help the club lift the title that year.

He was also a part of the India U-23 squad selected for the AFC U-23 qualifiers in 2016.

“I am extremely happy to join Kerala Blasters for the upcoming ISL season and look forward to play in front of the most passionate fans. The club has a beautiful vision and I feel I’m at the right place. Can’t wait to join my teammates and start prepping for the season”, Albino told.