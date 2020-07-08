Home ISL 2019-20 ISL: Albino Gomes joins Kerala Blasters Goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who has joined Kerala Blasters, had made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Mumbai City FC in 2015. Team Sportstar 08 July, 2020 18:11 IST Kerala Blasters has completed the signing of custodian Albino Gomes from Odisha FC. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 08 July, 2020 18:11 IST Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) has completed the signing of goalkeeper Albino Gomes. The 26-year old will be joining Kerala from Odisha FC. READ | ISL to be held behind closed doors from November; Goa, Kerala frontrunners to host The former Salgaocar player made his ISL debut with Mumbai City FC in 2015. He then joined Aizwal FC on loan for the 2016-17 I-League season. Albino kept an impressive eight clean sheets to help the club lift the title that year. He was also a part of the India U-23 squad selected for the AFC U-23 qualifiers in 2016. “I am extremely happy to join Kerala Blasters for the upcoming ISL season and look forward to play in front of the most passionate fans. The club has a beautiful vision and I feel I’m at the right place. Can’t wait to join my teammates and start prepping for the season”, Albino told. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos