Football Football Mohun Bagan clears dues of players and team officials ahead of ATK merger I-League champion Mohun Bagan has cleared the dues of players, coaches and staff three days ahead of its official merger with ISL side ATK. PTI Kolkata 07 July, 2020 18:57 IST Reigning I-league champion Mohun Bagan will officially complete its merger with ISL side ATK on Friday. PTI Kolkata 07 July, 2020 18:57 IST I-League champion Mohun Bagan, on Tuesday, said it has cleared the dues of players, coaches and support staff, three days ahead of its official merger with Indian Super League side ATK.ATK-Mohun Bagan will have its first Board meeting, to be attended by seven directors, on Friday, signalling the launch of the joint venture. The meeting is also likely to finalise the club’s name, logo and jersey.RELATED| BCCI chief Ganguly named as one of ATK-Mohun Bagan directors “We are pleased to inform that Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Pvt. Ltd has already cleared the due salaries of Indian coaches, players and support staff on Tuesday,” the club said in a statement.Players of the reigning I-League champion had written to the club in May to clear their dues. The Mariners had then blamed the delay on the coronavirus-forced national lockdown.RELATED| East Bengal unhappy - How did the other I-League clubs react to AIFF's decision to call off season? Mohun Bagan later promised to clear the dues by July 20. “Mohun Bagan FC is happy to have fulfilled the commitment and wish the players, coaches and support staff a successful future,” it added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos