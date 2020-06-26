Football Football ISL: Roy Krishna extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan Krishna was the leading goal-scorer in the ISL last season with 15 goals and was named captain for the final, where ATK won 3-1. Team Sportstar 26 June, 2020 12:09 IST Roy Krishna has extended his contract with ATK Mohun Bagan - ISL Media Team Sportstar 26 June, 2020 12:09 IST Roy Krishna has signed a 12-month contract extension with Indian Super League champion ATK Mohun Bagan. The Fijian international took to Twitter to make the announcement. “I am delighted to extend my contract with @ATKFC Mohun Bagan,” the 32-year-old tweeted.“I had no hesitation in choosing to remain with the champion team. Looking forward to returning to Kolkata, training, reuniting with team-mates & the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan.” I am delighted to extend my contract with @ATKFC Mohun Bagan. I had no hesitation in choosing to remain with the Champion Team. Looking forward to returning to Kolkata, training, reuniting with teammates & the merger of ATK & Mohun Bagan # Amarbukeyatk# Joymohunbagan# Eksathe pic.twitter.com/RnY7YeHoVp— Roy Krishna (@RoyKrishna21) June 26, 2020 Krishna finished with 15 goals from 21 games as ATK clinched the ISL title last season by beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final. ATK and Mohun Bagan merged into a single entity earlier this year and will take part in ISL 2020-21. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos