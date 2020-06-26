ISL: Roy Krishna extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan

Roy Krishna has signed a 12-month contract extension with Indian Super League champion ATK Mohun Bagan. The Fijian international took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with @ATKFC Mohun Bagan,” the 32-year-old tweeted.

“I had no hesitation in choosing to remain with the champion team. Looking forward to returning to Kolkata, training, reuniting with team-mates & the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan.”

Krishna finished with 15 goals from 21 games as ATK clinched the ISL title last season by beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final. ATK and Mohun Bagan merged into a single entity earlier this year and will take part in ISL 2020-21.