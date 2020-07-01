Home ISL 2019-20 Jessel Carneiro extends contract with Kerala Blasters Experienced Goan left-back Jessel Carneiro has signed a three-year contract extension with Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters. Team Sportstar 01 July, 2020 19:13 IST Having captained Goa during the 2018-19 Santosh Trophy, Jessel Carneiro will be a key figure for Kerala Blasters in the upcoming ISL season. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 01 July, 2020 19:13 IST Jessel Carneiro has signed a new three-year contract extension with Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). The experienced Goan left-back was a mainstay for Kerala during the 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).Having captained Goa at the 2018-19 Santosh Trophy, Jessel will be a key figure in the KBFC defence for the upcoming edition of ISL.“Jessel is one of the top Indian left-backs in the country. He had a fantastic season last year and is a very important player for our team. We are very happy to have him extend his stay with the club,” head coach Kibu Vicuna said.READ | ISL: Odisha FC signs goalkeeper Ravi Kumar Jessel, who joined Kerala from Dempo SC last season, had a positive impact on the team and is the only player to have played every minute of the previous edition for the club.The ISL debutant recorded the most number of passes (746), with a passing accuracy of 72.65%, for KBFC in the last season. He contributed five assists, which is also the highest by a Kerala player.“I aim to be a part of the team when the club lifts their first ISL Trophy. Kerala Blasters FC allowed me to prove myself and I hope to put in my best efforts and align with the goals of the club for the upcoming seasons too. This is a new beginning for me and I am looking forward to working with our new head coach, Kibu Vicuna,” Jessel told. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos