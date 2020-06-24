Odisha FC signs Indian duo of Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva

Odisha FC has roped in Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), the club announced on Wednesday.

The two new signings come days after the club had appointed former England U-19 coach Stuart Baxter as its head coach.

Midfielder Paul, who hails from Mizoram, had played for Aizawl FC's under 18 team before progressing to the senior team in the 2018-19 season. The 21-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Bhubaneshwar-based club.

Commenting on the transfer, he said: "I am really happy that OFC showed interest in me. The club management are investing a lot in youngsters which is very good for me and my career. I am looking forward to play for them in the ISL and I am sure that it will be a great opportunity for me to grow further."

Isak, who was a part of Bengaluru FC's U-18 team before starting his professional career with Aizwal, has penned a four-year deal.

"I have always aspired to play in the ISL and I am very thankful to the Odisha FC management for giving me this opportunity and putting their trust in me making me a part of the team. I am going to give my best and do everything to achieve the club’s goals," said Isak.