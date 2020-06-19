Stuart Baxter appointed as Odisha FC coach

Indian Super League club Odisha FC has named Stuart Baxter as its head coach ahead of upcoming season. The Englishman has signed a two-year deal with the club.

The former manager of the South African national side and England's U-19 team, Baxter has a coaching career spanning over 25 years.

RELATED| ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Thoiba Singh

Apart from the South African national team, he was also the head coach of Finland senior team and had managed many professional clubs in Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Japan and South Africa.

At the club level, he has managed some well-known teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Vissel Kobe, SuperSport United, and Sanfrecce Hiroshima among others. The 66-year-old has won the Premier Soccer League title with Kaizer Chiefs twice and J1 League (1st stage) title once with Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

RELATED| The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super League

Speaking on his appointment, Baxter said, “I'm pleased to say that Odisha FC and I have reached an agreement for the upcoming ISL season. I'm looking forward to the challenge of Indian football and the opportunity to develop players and coaches in India. I'd like to wish all the supporters, players and staff good health during these testing times. Together we will bring joy and success to the region."