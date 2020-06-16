Football Football ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Thoiba Singh Odisha FC has roped in India age-group international Moirangthem Thoiba Singh ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League. PTI Bhubaneswar 16 June, 2020 14:23 IST Thoiba Singh has played for India at the age-group competitions and was with I-League team Minerva Punjab FC for last two seasons. - AIFF Media PTI Bhubaneswar 16 June, 2020 14:23 IST Odisha FC on Tuesday roped in India age-group international Moirangthem Thoiba Singh ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League.The 17-year-old central midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based club.The Manipur-born footballer has played for India at the age-group competitions and was with I-League team Minerva Punjab FC for last two seasons. He also became the youngest player to score a goal in the AFC Cup last year while playing for the Punjab side.READ: Odisha FC ropes in defender Kamalpreet SinghSpeaking about the new signing, OFC President Rohan Sharma said, “Thoiba is a very exciting and versatile player and I am really happy we were able to bring him in the squad this year.”“Though he is extremely young, he is a player who has got minutes in the I-League as well as in age-group competitions for India. He will have a good mentor in Vinit who can help him mature as per the club’s ideologies. He has an extremely high ceiling and hopefully, this year he finds his feet to develop into a better player for the future,” he added.READ: Dika leads group of Mizoram footballers in a memorable drive back homeExpressing his delight, Thoiba said, “Can’t wait to get started with Odisha FC and make my mark in the ISL and possibly get into the national team. I am excited to be a part of a strong core of young Indian players and I am sure I will be learning and improving daily at Odisha FC.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos