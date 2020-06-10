Home ISL 2019-20 No plans of shifting base entirely to Kozhikode, confirms Kerala Blasters ISL club Kerala Blasters said that it has no plans to shift its base away from Kochi to Kozhikode following speculation last week. Team Sportstar 10 June, 2020 14:31 IST Kerala Blasters said that it will look at different venues across the state to be able reach out to more fans. - ISL Media Team Sportstar 10 June, 2020 14:31 IST Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday confirmed that the Kochi will remain its home ground for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League amid rumours of shifting its base entirely to Kozhikode. "Kerala Blasters FC can confirm that Kochi will remain its home ground and the club will not be shifting its home base entirely to Kozhikode, as reported by the media," the club said in a statement.Last week, it was revealed that the Blasters had requested the Kozhikode District Football Association to play few games at the Corporation Stadium which raising doubts over continuing with Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.The statement added that the club will look at different venues across the state to be able reach out to more fans."Kerala Blasters FC aims to stay closely connected with its fans, from all regions, by creating an opportunity to watch and enjoy KBFC matches. Hence, the club will continue to identify stadiums with the required amenities, across the state and will focus all its efforts to transform them into international standards.""Further, KBFC strives to develop and promote young football aspirants from across Kerala to become ‘professional footballers’ who are capable of representing the state and the country in international leagues, thereby enhancing the legacy of football in Kerala.""Let it be known to all that Kerala Blasters FC is not a club of just one region. It is a club of Kerala in its entirety." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos