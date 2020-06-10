No plans of shifting base entirely to Kozhikode, confirms Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday confirmed that the Kochi will remain its home ground for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League amid rumours of shifting its base entirely to Kozhikode.

"Kerala Blasters FC can confirm that Kochi will remain its home ground and the club will not be shifting its home base entirely to Kozhikode, as reported by the media," the club said in a statement.

Last week, it was revealed that the Blasters had requested the Kozhikode District Football Association to play few games at the Corporation Stadium which raising doubts over continuing with Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The statement added that the club will look at different venues across the state to be able reach out to more fans.

"Kerala Blasters FC aims to stay closely connected with its fans, from all regions, by creating an opportunity to watch and enjoy KBFC matches. Hence, the club will continue to identify stadiums with the required amenities, across the state and will focus all its efforts to transform them into international standards."

"Further, KBFC strives to develop and promote young football aspirants from across Kerala to become ‘professional footballers’ who are capable of representing the state and the country in international leagues, thereby enhancing the legacy of football in Kerala."

"Let it be known to all that Kerala Blasters FC is not a club of just one region. It is a club of Kerala in its entirety."