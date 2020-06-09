Football Football AIFF announces dates for Indian football season and transfer window The AIFF has announced that the upcoming Indian football season would be played between August 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. Team Sportstar 09 June, 2020 17:24 IST The AIFF also confirmed that Indian football's summer transfer window would be open from August 1 to October 20, 2020. - AIFF Team Sportstar 09 June, 2020 17:24 IST The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that the upcoming Indian football season would be played between August 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. The national body also confirmed that the summer transfer window would be open from August 1 to October 20, 2020. RELATED| Junior football teams the current priority for AIFF In a letter addressed to all its member associations, the AIFF said FIFA had approved the amendment of the season dates and the upcoming transfer windows. Season dates - August 1 2020 to May 31 2020First registration period (men and women) - August 1 to October 20 2020Second registration period (men and women) - January 1 January 21 2021Registration period for amateur players - August 1 2020 to May 31 2021The last game played in the Indian football calendar was the Indian Super League final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 behind closed doors. The I-League season was curtailed owing to the coronavirus pandemic and Mohun Bagan was announced the champion.RELATED| AIFF invites bids for new I-League clubs The Indian men's national football team will host Qatar in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game on October 8, which will be followed by games against Bangladesh on November 12 (away) and Afghanistan at home five days later. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos