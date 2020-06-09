AIFF announces dates for Indian football season and transfer window

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that the upcoming Indian football season would be played between August 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

The national body also confirmed that the summer transfer window would be open from August 1 to October 20, 2020.

In a letter addressed to all its member associations, the AIFF said FIFA had approved the amendment of the season dates and the upcoming transfer windows.

Season dates - August 1 2020 to May 31 2020

First registration period (men and women) - August 1 to October 20 2020

Second registration period (men and women) - January 1 January 21 2021

Registration period for amateur players - August 1 2020 to May 31 2021

The last game played in the Indian football calendar was the Indian Super League final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 behind closed doors. The I-League season was curtailed owing to the coronavirus pandemic and Mohun Bagan was announced the champion.

The Indian men's national football team will host Qatar in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game on October 8, which will be followed by games against Bangladesh on November 12 (away) and Afghanistan at home five days later.