Football

AIFF announces dates for Indian football season and transfer window

The AIFF has announced that the upcoming Indian football season would be played between August 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 June, 2020 17:24 IST
AIFF

The AIFF also confirmed that Indian football's summer transfer window would be open from August 1 to October 20, 2020.   -  AIFF

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 June, 2020 17:24 IST

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that the upcoming Indian football season would be played between August 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

The national body also confirmed that the summer transfer window would be open from August 1 to October 20, 2020.

AIFF Circular
 

RELATED| Junior football teams the current priority for AIFF  

In a letter addressed to all its member associations, the AIFF said FIFA had approved the amendment of the season dates and the upcoming transfer windows.

  • Season dates - August 1 2020 to May 31 2020
  • First registration period (men and women) - August 1 to October 20 2020
  • Second registration period (men and women) - January 1 January 21 2021
  • Registration period for amateur players - August 1 2020 to May 31 2021

The last game played in the Indian football calendar was the Indian Super League final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 behind closed doors. The I-League season was curtailed owing to the coronavirus pandemic and Mohun Bagan was announced the champion.

RELATED| AIFF invites bids for new I-League clubs

The Indian men's national football team will host Qatar in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game on October 8, which will be followed by games against Bangladesh on November 12 (away) and Afghanistan at home five days later.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related