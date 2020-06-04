Football Football Bengaluru FC granted AFC Cup playoff spot Bengaluru FC will feature in the AFC Cup play-off next year, while FC Goa will play in the AFC Champions League group stage and ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup group stage. Team Sportstar 04 June, 2020 20:25 IST Bengaluru FC was eliminated in the preliminary qualifying play-offs stage in the 2020 edition. - K. Murali Kumar Team Sportstar 04 June, 2020 20:25 IST The AIFF, on Thursday, announced Bengaluru FC (BFC) as India’s third team in the 2021 AFC continental club competitions. The side will feature in the AFC Cup play-off next year, while FC Goa will play in the AFC Champions League group stage and ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup group stage.The play-off slot was originally reserved for the winner of the ISL play-offs. ATK emerged on top, but after its agreement to form a joint venture with I-League winner Mohun Bagan, the Kolkata entity chose the direct entry into the group stage secured by the latter.In such a scenario, the play-off position should have gone to the runner-up in the ISL league phase. Since ATK was the runner-up, BFC, which finished third, earned the honour. The decision by the AIFF means that all three Asia spots reserved for Indian sides for 2021 have gone to ISL clubs. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos