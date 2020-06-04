Football India India AIFF to pay two-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary needs All India Football Federation has taken an initiative to support the dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs. 10000 per player for the months of June, and July, 2020 PTI New Delhi 04 June, 2020 19:22 IST The AIFF said it will take a stock of the situation and assess as to when the preparatory camp for the U-17 World Cup probables can resume as per government directives. - AIFF PTI New Delhi 04 June, 2020 19:22 IST The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday decided to pay two-month stipend to the country’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic pandemic.“All India Football Federation has taken an initiative to support the dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs. 10000 per player for the months of June, and July, 2020,” the AIFF said in a brief statement.READ | Asian football getting closer to return - officialThe AIFF said it will take a stock of the situation and assess as to when the preparatory camp in Goa can resume as per government directives.All U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown began to contain the spread of coronavirus.The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was scheduled to be held across five cities in India from November 2 to 21 but the event got postponed to next year because of the pandemic.As per rescheduled dates, the event will now be held from February 17 to March 7 next year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos