Football Football Kerala Blasters likely to play a couple of ISL matches in Kozhikode However, the Indian Super League club has no plans to shift home base from Kochi to Kozhikode, where I-League's Gokulam Kerala has already established its presence. Stan Rayan KOCHI 04 June, 2020 19:23 IST The EMS Corporation Stadium is the home ground of I-League side Gokulam Kerala. - AIFF MEDIA Stan Rayan KOCHI 04 June, 2020 19:23 IST They have been mulling it for the last couple of years and with representatives of Kerala Blasters FC meeting Kozhikode Municipal Corporation officials on Wednesday, there is a good chance that a few of the Kochi team's Indian Super League matches in the coming season or next could be played in the State's northern district.But there is also a worry, in some quarters, whether this is the start of a KBFC move to slowly shift its home base from Kochi to Kozhikode.READ | Sandesh Jhingan: Indian footballers will play abroad in future “They are not shifting altogether, they just want to play some matches in Kozhikode's Corporation Stadium. Anyway, there is another meeting on June 10,” said P. Haridas, the Secretary of the Kozhikode District Football Association, on Thursday.“In Wednesday's discussion, they had asked for chairs in the stadium, a VIP section to be set up, to upgrade the floodlights and to relay the turf in the stadium which is currently a bit hard.”The thin turnout for the Blasters home games in Kochi in the second half of the season the two previous years could be the reason for the management's plan to move a few games to Kozhikode.Incidentally, the Corporation Stadium is also home to I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC and while the club is okay with Blasters playing one or two matches in Kozhikode, it has clearly indicated that it would not be happy if the Kochi club plans to make the stadium its home ground.“We heard last season that they were interested in playing one or two matches here. We even welcomed that. But if they are choosing this as their home ground, I think it is not professional or ethical because we, a similar club, have developed the stadium and established it as our home ground,” said V.C. Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.Calls and messages to Blasters owner Nikhil Bhardwaj went unanswered but later in the evening a KBFC source said the club has no plans to shift its home from Kochi to Kozhikode. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos