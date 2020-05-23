ISL: Kerala Blasters retains Ishfaq Ahmed for three more years

Kerala Blasters FC has extended assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed’s contract by three years.

The seasoned campaigner from Srinagar had joined Blasters as a player in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League in 2014. He continued as a player-assistant coach in the following years.

Ishfaq was part of the squad that reached the ISL finals twice. He has also represented India in the Pre-Olympic and World Cup qualifying rounds.

He rejoined the club in 2019 after completing B-Level AFC coaching certificate course.

“I want to thank the management for giving me the opportunity to serve this amazing club both as a player and a coach. The journey has been exciting thus far and I am eagerly looking forward to working with the new coach for the upcoming season. Together, we hope to implement the goals of the club and take it to greater heights” said Ishfaq.

Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys understands Ishfaq’s value in the club.

“Ishfaq, with his rich experience, effective guidance and professional commitment is a great value addition to the team. The club will continue to support his vision for the squad,” he said.