Football Football ISL: Kerala Blasters retains Ishfaq Ahmed for three more years Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed had joined the club as a footballer in the inaugural season of the Indian Super League in 2014. Team Sportstar Kochi 23 May, 2020 18:16 IST Kerala Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed at a training session. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Kochi 23 May, 2020 18:16 IST Kerala Blasters FC has extended assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed’s contract by three years.The seasoned campaigner from Srinagar had joined Blasters as a player in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League in 2014. He continued as a player-assistant coach in the following years.Ishfaq was part of the squad that reached the ISL finals twice. He has also represented India in the Pre-Olympic and World Cup qualifying rounds.READ| Sandesh Jhingan and Kerala Blasters to part ways He rejoined the club in 2019 after completing B-Level AFC coaching certificate course.“I want to thank the management for giving me the opportunity to serve this amazing club both as a player and a coach. The journey has been exciting thus far and I am eagerly looking forward to working with the new coach for the upcoming season. Together, we hope to implement the goals of the club and take it to greater heights” said Ishfaq.Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys understands Ishfaq’s value in the club.“Ishfaq, with his rich experience, effective guidance and professional commitment is a great value addition to the team. The club will continue to support his vision for the squad,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos