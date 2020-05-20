Football Football Sandesh Jhingan and Kerala Blasters to part ways Sandesh Jhingan is set to end his six-year association with Kerala Blasters after having received offers from foreign clubs. Team Sportstar KOCHI 20 May, 2020 20:32 IST Farewell: Sandesh Jhingan's six-year association with Kerala Blasters is set to come to an end. - ISL / SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar KOCHI 20 May, 2020 20:32 IST Sandesh Jhingan, Kerala Blasters' most prominent face in the defence, is set to leave the Kochi-based Indian Super League club after a six-year association.Sources tracking the development indicated that Jhingan has received offers from foreign clubs and is likely to consider going abroad in search of greener pastures. It must be noted that Qatar club Al-Gharafa SC was interested in roping in Jhingan after the 2019 AFC Cup.RELATED| I am lucky to be part of this Indian football team: Jhingan The 26-year-old India international had been Kerala Blasters since the beginning of the ISL in 2014 and had won the 'Emerging Player of the Year' award in the inaugural year.Jhingan holds the record for the most caps for Kerala Blasters and had struck a rich deal with the club three years ago which made him the highest-paid Indian defender in the league.In fact, Reliance Foundation’s founding chairperson, Nita Ambani, had said last year that Jhingan had started out in the ISL for just $3,000 and now draws a salary of a $180,000 — 60 times over his starting salary.RELATED| Sandesh Jhingan credits Mumbai City for help during rehab The towering defender was out of action all of last season as he picked up an ACL injury last year. He has recovered and is now back to training. The All India Football Federation has also recommended him for the Arjuna Award this year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos