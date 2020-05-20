Sandesh Jhingan and Kerala Blasters to part ways

Sandesh Jhingan, Kerala Blasters' most prominent face in the defence, is set to leave the Kochi-based Indian Super League club after a six-year association.

Sources tracking the development indicated that Jhingan has received offers from foreign clubs and is likely to consider going abroad in search of greener pastures. It must be noted that Qatar club Al-Gharafa SC was interested in roping in Jhingan after the 2019 AFC Cup.

The 26-year-old India international had been Kerala Blasters since the beginning of the ISL in 2014 and had won the 'Emerging Player of the Year' award in the inaugural year.

Jhingan holds the record for the most caps for Kerala Blasters and had struck a rich deal with the club three years ago which made him the highest-paid Indian defender in the league.

In fact, Reliance Foundation’s founding chairperson, Nita Ambani, had said last year that Jhingan had started out in the ISL for just $3,000 and now draws a salary of a $180,000 — 60 times over his starting salary.

The towering defender was out of action all of last season as he picked up an ACL injury last year. He has recovered and is now back to training. The All India Football Federation has also recommended him for the Arjuna Award this year.