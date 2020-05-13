AIFF approves 3+1 foreign player rule, says ISL clubs need more than 27 games

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee, on Wednesday, unanimously decided to implement the ‘3 (foreigners) + 1 (Asian) recruit rule’ for I-League matches from 2020-21 season.

The apex body said the Indian Super League (ISL) organisers, FSDL, will work with the AIFF and present a plan on the way forward for foreign players in the next couple of months.

“The AIFF Executive Committee recommended this plan be made so that it can be implemented by 2021-22 season,” the AIFF said.

The national federation also felt ISL clubs needed to play a more than 27 matches going forward. “The Committee also felt that as per the AFC regulation of clubs needing to play minimum 27 matches to gain eligibility in the AFC Champions League, clubs playing in ISL need to play more matches not just to adhere to the guidelines, but also for the holistic development of players, and Indian football overall.”

- U-17 WC rescheduling won't affect preparations -

AIFF president Praful Patel said the rescheduling of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup would not affect the host team’s preparations as it was a short postponement of three months.

The tournament was scheduled to be held across five venues from November 2-21 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA announced on Tuesday that it will be held between February 17 and March 7 next year.

“Fortunately, it’s not been a long postponement. I feel the postponement won’t affect the preparation of our team. We were getting ready keeping November (the earlier window) in mind. But we are on track for the event, both from the organisation side, and also the team’s perspective,” he said.

Patel also urged the ISL and the I-League clubs to form a women’s team for the Indian Women’s League. “Women’s football in India cannot be sustainable without participation from clubs,” he said.

The committee condoled the demise of football legends PK Banerjee, Chuni Goswami, Abdul Latif, Ashok Chatterjee and Rajendra Mohan and observed a minute’s silence.

“It’s so sad that we have lost legends to whom Indian Football owes a lot. I put on record my greatest appreciation and respect to the contribution made by these legendary footballers. We hope their play and passion for the game will continue to guide and inspire footballers for now and for the future.”

Besides Patel, senior vice president Subrata Dutta, general secretary Kushal Das and FSDL CEO Martin Bain were among those who attended the virtual meeting.