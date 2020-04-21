AIFF Executive Committee approves cancellation of I-League season

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Executive Committee has approved the conclusions and the recommendations of the League Committee to cancel the 2019-20 I-League season.

The committee agreed with the conclusion that this was a force majeure circumstance and the AIFF, along with its stakeholders, must focus on the safety and health of players, officials and fans on a priority basis.

Here's the list of approved recommendations:

1. The 2019-20 I-League season stays concluded.

2. Mohun Bagan is declared the I-League champion for the season.

3. The remaining prize money (apart from the champion’s prize money) will be equally divided among the remaining 10 clubs.

4. There will be no relegation and also no individual prize money for the 2019-20 I-League season.

5. AIFF will wait to discuss with the Asian Football Confederation to understand the feasibility of organising a shorter duration tournament next season with 2nd division clubs for qualification to the 2020-21 I-League season.

6. All youth leagues in the current season — the Sub-Junior League, the Junior League, the Elite League, and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League — stay concluded and will start afresh from 2020-21 season.

7. There will be an extension of the deadline for submission of the requisite documentation for the AIFF Academy Accreditation process after the ongoing lockdown is revoked.