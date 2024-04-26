MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Supreme Court asks AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey why he should not be sacked as Indian football chief?

The apex court made it clear that in case if he does not appear (for the hearing), “we will issue non-bailable warrants as he is defying court orders deliberately and willfully”.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 19:59 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
A bench of justices Surya Kant and P S Narasimha took strong exception over the Indian football chief adopting “delaying tactics” and said even his lawyers are in collusion.
A bench of justices Surya Kant and P S Narasimha took strong exception over the Indian football chief adopting “delaying tactics” and said even his lawyers are in collusion. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

A bench of justices Surya Kant and P S Narasimha took strong exception over the Indian football chief adopting “delaying tactics” and said even his lawyers are in collusion. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show cause notice to All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey for seeking adjournments in an election petition pending before the Calcutta High Court and said he was adopting “delaying tactics”.

The court’s order came on a plea alleging that Chaubey was deliberately delaying the election petition related to Maniktala assembly constituency in North Kolkata. The seat fell vacant after the demise of TMC MLA Sadhan Pandey in 2022.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and P S Narasimha took strong exception over Chaubey adopting “delaying tactics” and said even his lawyers are in collusion.

In the show cause notice, the bench sough an explanation for him as to why he should not relieved of his responsibilities as AIFF president and Indian Olympic Association joint secretary to fully concentrate on the case.

“We are satisfied that respondent number is 3 (Chaubey) is adopting every possible delaying tactic. His counsels are also colluding and seeking adjournments on one pretext or the other...We therefore issue show cause notice to respondent number 3 that in order to expedite the election petition to be taken on day-to-day basis,” it said.

ALSO READ: AFC asks ousted AIFF legal head to submit evidence of corruption charges against Kalyan Chaubey

“Respondent no 3 to show cause why we should he be not relived from his responsibilities as president of All India Football Association and joint secretary of Indian Olympic Association through a judicial order. It will enable respondent number 3 to fully concentrate on conclusion of election petition proceedings,” the bench said.

It said the bench makes it clear that in case if he does not appear (for the hearing), “we will issue non-bailable warrants as he is defying court orders deliberately and willfully”.

Related Topics

Kalyan Chaubey /

All India Football Federation /

AIFF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Salt, Narine take Kolkata past 50 inside four overs against Punjab; KKR 70/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Supreme Court asks AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey why he should not be sacked as Indian football chief?
    PTI
  3. Tottenham vs Arsenal: Richarlison back with rested Spurs for North London derby
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 26: Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in PSA events
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals looks to seal playoffs spot against high-flying Lucknow Super Giants
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Supreme Court asks AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey why he should not be sacked as Indian football chief?
    PTI
  2. ISL News: Kerala Blasters FC parts ways with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League coronation will fuel Mohammedan Sporting’s ISL journey
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. AIFF records massive rise in women’s player registration
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: After a prolonged onslaught, Mumbai City FC finally tames the Gaurs
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Salt, Narine take Kolkata past 50 inside four overs against Punjab; KKR 70/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Supreme Court asks AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey why he should not be sacked as Indian football chief?
    PTI
  3. Tottenham vs Arsenal: Richarlison back with rested Spurs for North London derby
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 26: Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in PSA events
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals looks to seal playoffs spot against high-flying Lucknow Super Giants
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment