Supreme Court asks AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey why he should not be sacked as Indian football chief?

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show cause notice to All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey for seeking adjournments in an election petition pending before the Calcutta High Court and said he was adopting “delaying tactics”.

The court’s order came on a plea alleging that Chaubey was deliberately delaying the election petition related to Maniktala assembly constituency in North Kolkata. The seat fell vacant after the demise of TMC MLA Sadhan Pandey in 2022.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and P S Narasimha took strong exception over Chaubey adopting “delaying tactics” and said even his lawyers are in collusion.

In the show cause notice, the bench sough an explanation for him as to why he should not relieved of his responsibilities as AIFF president and Indian Olympic Association joint secretary to fully concentrate on the case.

“We are satisfied that respondent number is 3 (Chaubey) is adopting every possible delaying tactic. His counsels are also colluding and seeking adjournments on one pretext or the other...We therefore issue show cause notice to respondent number 3 that in order to expedite the election petition to be taken on day-to-day basis,” it said.

“Respondent no 3 to show cause why we should he be not relived from his responsibilities as president of All India Football Association and joint secretary of Indian Olympic Association through a judicial order. It will enable respondent number 3 to fully concentrate on conclusion of election petition proceedings,” the bench said.

It said the bench makes it clear that in case if he does not appear (for the hearing), “we will issue non-bailable warrants as he is defying court orders deliberately and willfully”.