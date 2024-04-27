Olympic chief Bach has ‘full confidence’ in WADA over Chinese swimmers case

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach told AFP he had “full confidence” in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over its handling of positive drug tests by 23 Chinese swimmers.

“We have full confidence in WADA and the regulations and that WADA have followed their regulations,” Bach said in an interview at the committee’s headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.

WADA has faced criticism since media reports last weekend that the swimmers tested positive for A heart drug trimetazidine (TMZ) -- which can enhance performance -- ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that were held in 2021.

The swimmers were not suspended or sanctioned after WADA accepted the conclusion of Chinese authorities that the case was caused by food contamination at a hotel where they had stayed.

Bach said he had learned about the failed tests through the media reports.

“This (doping) is in the realm of WADA. It is an independent institution and there can be no flow of information,” he said.

He said that the IOC was awaiting the results of an investigation ordered by WADA on Thursday by former Swiss public prosecutor Eric Cottier who will review the global anti-doping body’s handling of the case.

Bach said if the Chinese swimmers were cleared, they would be free to compete at the Paris Olympics which begin on July 26.

“If the procedures are followed, there is no reason for them not to be there,” he said.

“It is not possible that you will just throw an allegation to an athlete which is not supported by the relevant authorities -- in this case, WADA -- and then you say ‘okay, for these reasons, because some people are not happy’, you keep them away from the Olympic Games,” he added.

China’s anti-doping agency said Friday it will cooperate with the compliance audit ordered by WADA.

“CHINADA will actively cooperate with the coming audit by WADA, and provide assistance where needed,” the China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) said in a statement.

The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, has called the situation a “potential cover-up” and USADA on Thursday branded WADA’s announcement of an independent investigation “self-serving.”

WADA has said there is “not a shred of evidence” to support the “false accusations” made against it.