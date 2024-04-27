IPL 2024: All records broken during KKR vs PBKS match

It was a run-fest during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday where 523 runs were scored across the two innings.

KKR scored 261/6 in the first innings but couldn’t defend the total as PBKS won by eight wickets with eight balls to spare.

The 42nd match of the IPL 2024 saw PBKS win its third game after a four-match losing streak.

Here are all the records made and broken during the KKR vs PBKS match:

1) Punjab Kings chased a world record total of 261 runs with eight balls to spare, breaking South Africa’s record when it chased down 259 against West Indies in 2023.

2) The match also broke the record for the most sixes hit in a T20 game ever- 42.

3) All four openers from both teams scored fifty-plus scores to register a new IPL record. KKR- Sunil Narine (71), Phil Salt (75); PBKS- Prabhsimran Singh (54), Jonny Bairstow (108*).

4) Bairstow’s 45-ball century was the quickest by an Englishman in the IPL and his second hundred in the in the tournament. He finished with 108 in 48 balls hitting nine sixes.

5) KKR scored its second-highest IPL total of 261 courtesy of a 138-run opening partnership between Sunil Narine and Phil Salt.

6) PBKS recorded 93 runs with the loss of one wicket by the end of six overs to record its highest PowerPlay score in IPL.

7) PBKS smashed 24 sixes in the second innings, going past SRH’s record of 22 sixes against DC earlier this season.

8) KKR registered the highest total (261) at Eden Gardens in the first innings but PBKS chased it down and now holds the record.

9) PBKS also recorded its highest total score (262) which is the sixth-highest IPL total, also matching RCB to hit most runs in the second innings of a T20.

10) Second highest match aggregate in IPL- 523.