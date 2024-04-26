IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS match breaks record of most sixes hit in a T20 match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match recorded most sixes hit in any T20 match ever - 42 - at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.
While KKR hit 18 sixes in the first innings, PBKS recorded 24 maximums in the second.
During the match, Punjab Kings chased a world record total of 262 runs - with eight balls to spare - where Jonny Bairstow scored 108 in 48 balls hitting nine sixes.
Most sixes hit in a T20 match
1) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 42, Kolkata 2024
2) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 38, Hyderabad 2024
3) Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 38, Bengaluru 2024
4) Legends vs Kabul Zwanan - 37, Sharjah 2018
5) Patriots vs Tallawahs - 37, Basseterre 2019
