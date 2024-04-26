MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS match breaks record of most sixes hit in a T20 match

While KKR hit 18 sixes in the first innings, PBKS recorded 24 maximums in the second.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 23:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow in action.
Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match recorded most sixes hit in any T20 match ever - 42 - at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

While KKR hit 18 sixes in the first innings, PBKS recorded 24 maximums in the second.

During the match, Punjab Kings chased a world record total of 262 runs - with eight balls to spare - where Jonny Bairstow scored 108 in 48 balls hitting nine sixes.

Most sixes hit in a T20 match

1) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 42, Kolkata 2024

2) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 38, Hyderabad 2024

3) Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 38, Bengaluru 2024

4) Legends vs Kabul Zwanan - 37, Sharjah 2018

5) Patriots vs Tallawahs - 37, Basseterre 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Punjab Kings /

IPL 2024

