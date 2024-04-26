SQUASH
Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in overseas PSA events
Top-seeded Indian Velavan Senthilkumar eased past Frenchman Matteo Carrouget in straight games to move into the quarterfinals of the Batch Open squash, a USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Paris.
National champion Senthilkumar, ranked 58 in the world, beat Carrouget 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 in 29 minutes in the second round on Thursday after receiving a bye in the opening round, and will meet fifth seed Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.
Elsewhere, National Games women’s champion Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Expression St James Open, a USD 20,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Springfield, US.
Fourth seed Salunkhe, ranked 70 in the world, beat Winifer Bonilla of Guatemala 11-8, 11-2, 11-9 in 25 minutes in the second round following a bye in the first, and will take on fifth seed Alina Bushma of Ukraine next.
- Team Sportstar
Latest on Sportstar
- KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders up against struggling Punjab Kings; Toss, squad, predicted playing XI
- Indian sports wrap, April 26: Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in PSA events
- BAN-W vs IND-W T20 series: When and where to watch Bangladesh Women vs India Women 1st T20I?
- Yuvraj Singh identifies Suryakumar, Bumrah as key to India’s prospects in T20 World Cup
- Women’s Champions League: Chelsea and Lyon bring leads into return legs of semifinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE