Indian sports wrap, April 26: Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in PSA events

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Friday, April 26. 

Published : Apr 26, 2024 17:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Velavan Senthilkumar (Blue) in action.
FILE PHOTO: Velavan Senthilkumar (Blue) in action. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Velavan Senthilkumar (Blue) in action. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

SQUASH

Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in overseas PSA events

Top-seeded Indian Velavan Senthilkumar eased past Frenchman Matteo Carrouget in straight games to move into the quarterfinals of the Batch Open squash, a USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Paris.

National champion Senthilkumar, ranked 58 in the world, beat Carrouget 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 in 29 minutes in the second round on Thursday after receiving a bye in the opening round, and will meet fifth seed Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, National Games women’s champion Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Expression St James Open, a USD 20,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Springfield, US.

Fourth seed Salunkhe, ranked 70 in the world, beat Winifer Bonilla of Guatemala 11-8, 11-2, 11-9 in 25 minutes in the second round following a bye in the first, and will take on fifth seed Alina Bushma of Ukraine next.

- Team Sportstar

