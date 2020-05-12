FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in India from 17 Feb 2021

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India has been rescheduled for February 17 and March 7, 2021, the governing body announced on Tuesday.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in India from November 2-21 in 2020 and was subsequently postponed due to the pandemic.

READ: P.K. Banerjee, India's 'Mr. Football' with a lot of dignity

FIFA announced that the tournament will keep original eligibility criteria despite the postponement -- players born on or after 1 January 2003 and on or before 31 December 2005 will be eligible to compete.

The U-17 Women's World Cup was originally scheduled to be played across five host cities - Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar.

"The dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete the UEFA, CONCACAF, CAF, OFC, and CONMEBOL qualification tournaments as well as the best possible conditions in the country to host a successful FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup," the Local Organising Committee said in a statement.

"We are now looking ahead and hoping to host a wonderful tournament that will give women’s football in India, the perfect platform to grow and develop."

"All the host cities have put in a lot of effort and commitment so far, and we are happy that the new dates will allow them to make up for the lost time and provide momentum going forward.

"All the stakeholders, including the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, have been supportive of the decision keeping in mind the health, safety and security of everyone involved, especially the teams and fans," the LOC said in a statement.

"The LOC will continue to work together with FIFA, and we remain fully committed to hosting a memorable and successful tournament."

MAGAZINE: Who is the next star sprinter after Usain Bolt?

New dates were also announced for the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup. It will now be held betweeen 20 January and 6 February 2021 in Panama and Costa Rica.