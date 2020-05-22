Home ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC signs midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia Samuel Lalmuapuia will ply his trade for Odisha FC in the seventh season of ISL, having played for Kerala Blasters in the previous edition. Team Sportstar 22 May, 2020 19:11 IST Samuel Lalmuanpuia has represented ISL side Kerala Blasters and I-League clubs Shillong Lajong & Minerva Punjab FC in the past. - Odisha FC Team Sportstar 22 May, 2020 19:11 IST Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC has completed the signing of midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia ahead of the seventh season of the competition.Hailing from Mizoram, Lalmuanpuia has represented I-League clubs Shillong Lajong and Minerva Punjab FC in the past. Last season, the 21-year-old turned out for two-time finalist Kerala Blasters.READ | Kerala Blasters parts ways with Jhingan, retires no. 21 jersey “I am quite excited to play for Odisha FC," said Lalmuanpuia after signing a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based team. "They have a very good fan base and it will be great to play in front of a vocal crowd in Bhubaneswar. I would want to perform well and contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos