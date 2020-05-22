Odisha FC signs midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC has completed the signing of midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia ahead of the seventh season of the competition.

Hailing from Mizoram, Lalmuanpuia has represented I-League clubs Shillong Lajong and Minerva Punjab FC in the past. Last season, the 21-year-old turned out for two-time finalist Kerala Blasters.

“I am quite excited to play for Odisha FC," said Lalmuanpuia after signing a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based team.

"They have a very good fan base and it will be great to play in front of a vocal crowd in Bhubaneswar. I would want to perform well and contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season,” he added.