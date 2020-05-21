Kerala Blasters parts ways with Jhingan, retires no. 21 jersey

After six seasons with the club, Kerala Blasters mutually parts ways with its centre-back and club captain, Sandesh Jhingan. The 26-year-old from Chandigarh, joined the team at the start of the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014 and went on to make 76 appearances for the club. Sandesh is all set to pursue a fresh challenge.

Sources tracking the development indicated that Jhingan has received offers from foreign clubs and is likely to consider going abroad in search of greener pastures. It must be noted that Qatar club Al-Gharafa SC was interested in roping in Jhingan after the 2019 AFC Cup.

Fondly referred to as ‘The Wall’ by fans, Sandesh has always displayed immense passion and enthusiasm both on and off the field. Since his ISL debut in 2014, in which he won the ISL and AIFF Emerging Player of the Year, he has gone on to establish himself as a full India International. Sandesh, who was named club captain in 2017, has played in two ISL finals and also captained the national team on various occasions. KBFC is proud to have supported the growth of the player who was most recently also nominated for the Arjuna Award by the AIFF.

“It was great to be a part of Kerala Blasters right from Day one. We’ve built some great memories together as we helped each other grow but have finally decided to part ways. I wish all the good luck to the club going forward. A special mention to the people of Kerala who have always stood behind the club no matter what, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love you have shown myself and KBFC. I am sure you will continue to support the club in the future as well. Both the club and the fans will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you!”, says Sandesh.

Nikhil Bhardwaj, owner, Kerala Blasters, said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Sandesh for his commitment, loyalty, and passion for the club and its supporters. KBFC respects Sandesh's desire to pursue a new challenge and we wish him all the best for this new journey. We know that he will always remain a Blaster at heart. As a tribute to his contributions to the club, we will be permanently retiring his jersey number 21."