Football Football AIFF to East Bengal: Clarify ownership structure post Quess separation East Bengal's Bengaluru-based investors came on board in July 2018 after which the red-and-gold brigade came to be known as Quess East Bengal FC Pvt Ltd. PTI New Delhi 01 June, 2020 16:13 IST East Bengal finished runner-up in the 2018-19 I-League. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI New Delhi 01 June, 2020 16:13 IST Kolkata giant East Bengal will now have to officially inform the club’s status and change of ownership structure to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to clear AFC’s club licensing criteria after having separated from Quess Corp.The club's Bengaluru-based investors came on board in July 2018 after which the red-and-gold brigade came to be known as Quess East Bengal FC Pvt Ltd.Quess Corp acquired a majority stake of 70 per cent.READ: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal speak of solidarity to defeat COVID-19Now it remains to be seen whether Quess East Bengal FC would be diluted and the footballing rights be transferred back to East Bengal or the company will hold on to their shares in the hope of recovering losses.But for acquiring the AFC Club licensing for the 2020-21 season, East Bengal has to submit a valid declaration to the AIFF, outlining the ownership.READ: FPAI to approach AIFF over contract termination of East Bengal players“The letter has been sent to the (Quess) chairman. We are following it up. Our respective solicitor firms are looking into it,” a club official said.East Bengal has had a sour relationship with Quess since the company came on board.East Bengal finished runner-up in the 2018-19 I-League, but its performance dipped in the 2019-2020 season, finishing second best to arch-rival Mohun Bagan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos