Edu Bedia to stay at FC Goa for two more years

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Monday announced that Spaniard Edu Bedia has signed a new deal with the club, which will keep him here till 2022. Bedia was roped in at the start of the 2017/18 ISL season from Real Zaragoza, and has been an integral part of the team ever since. In the three seasons, Bedia has featured in 51 matches for FC Goa in the ISL, bagging nine goals and nine assists, a media release issued by the club said.READ | AIFF invites bids for new I-League clubs "I'm thrilled to continue my journey with FC Goa. It has been a wonderful experience for me so far, and I'm excited to be a part of the future of this team," the midfielder said. "I have had some great moments and want to achieve even more success during my time here," added Bedia FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said that Bedia has been a very important player for the team for a few years now and is confident that he will remain a key member of the squad in the future as well.