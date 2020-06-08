ATK-Mohun Bagan to reopen club tent from June 15

Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan on Monday announced that it would reopen the club tent for members and supporters on June 15 as part of the lockdown relaxation in line with the government guidelines.

“Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will be reopened post lockdown for members/supporters on 15th June,2020,” a post on the Mariners' Twitter handle read.

There is speculation over the reigning I-League champion's jersey and logo after its merger with Indian Super League (ISL) winner ATK but the club said it would sell its championship merchandise from the club tent from June 16.

“We will also be starting the sale of our championship merchandise from 16th June, 2020 onwards. Detailed SOP will be duly notified shortly,” the tweet mentioned.

The new team, ATK-Mohun Bagan, was slated for June 1 launch but owing to the current scenario, the Board meeting was delayed as the club’s logo, jersey and name are yet to be officially announced.