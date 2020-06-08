Football Videos

Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha

Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin 1-0.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 June, 2020 11:29 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 June, 2020 11:29 IST
Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha
Bayern Munich
Bayern secures dominant comeback win
La Liga players back five substitutions rule
Timo Werner
Werner not distracted by Chelsea move - Nagelsmann
 More Videos
Chelsea WSL
Chelsea coach Hayes backs WSL cancellation
Peter Bosz
Leverkusen lost to Bayern's top team: Bosz
Luis Enrique
Enrique laughed at the idea of losing 2015 Champions League final
Lionel Messi
Messi returns to Barcelona training
Diego Costa in court to settle tax fraud case
Bayern Munich
5 Things - Bayern's poor record against Leverkusen
Suarez ready to return to football after injury
Odion Ighalo.
Ighalo 'buzzing' to re-sign with Manchester United