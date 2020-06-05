ISL: Bengaluru FC signs defenders Zoherliana, Muirang

Bengaluru FC announced the signings of two 21-year-old defenders Joe Zoherliana and Wungngayam Muirang to its squad on Friday. Zoherliana most recently turned out for Aizawl FC while Muirang joins after a stint at Gokulam Kerala FC, both in the I-League.

Having started out as a teenager in the Shillong Lajong youth teams, right-back Zoherliana came through the ranks in Meghalaya before stints at Chanmari FC and the developmental side at FC Pune City. Having moved to Aizawl FC in 2018, Zoherliana believes that, with 15 appearances in the most recent I-League campaign, the switch to Bengaluru was the right one.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet that BFC noticed my potential and wanted to sign me. It’s true that I had offers from a few other ISL clubs, but when you are offered a chance to join Bengaluru FC, you cannot ignore it. I am at a stage in my career where I want to reach for the next level and I’m looking forward to that challenge,” said Zoherliana, a native of Lengpui, in Mizoram.

A versatile player who can fill in at defensive midfield as well as in the backline, Muirang joins after stints with Pune City’s Reserve team under current BFC assistant Naushad Moosa, and was most recently a part of Gokulam Kerala. He has also been a part of the national team set up, having been called as part of the India U-23 squad at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers.

“I’ve been in touch with coach Moosa for some time now, and when the opportunity to move to Bengaluru FC came about, I grabbed it with both hands. He has been very influential in my career, and I hope to improve as a player among some of the best defenders in the country, at BFC. I am sure it will be tough, but I’m ready,” said Muirang, after putting pen to paper.

The signings mark two more to the list for the Blues’ upcoming campaign in the Indian Super League, with the club having announced the acquisition of defender Pratik Chaudhari and goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte on Wednesday.

“We are very excited to have two more young players join the club in Joe and Muirang because we know they have the potential to reach the very top. Development of youth has been a key goal for this club, and we have been keeping an eye out for these boys for quite some time now. I am sure that under the right guidance, Joe and Muirang can become key players not just for us, but also for the national team in the coming years,” said club CEO Mandar Tamhane.