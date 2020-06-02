ISL 2019-20

ISL: Mumbai City FC, Pratik Chaudhari part ways

Mumbai City FC has parted ways with centre-back Pratik Chaudhari after one season with The Islanders.

PTI
Mumbai 02 June, 2020 15:23 IST

Centre-back Pratik Chaudhari joined Mumbai City FC in 2019.   -  Twitter

PTI
Mumbai 02 June, 2020 15:23 IST

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced that its central defender Pratik Chaudhari has left the club.

Chaudhari played one season for Mumbai City FC, scoring a solitary goal.

“After a year with #TheIslanders, Pratik Chaudhari leaves Mumbai City. Thank you for the commitment and your contribution to the club, @pratikch89. We wish you the best for the future!,” the club posted on its official Twitter handle.

 

Chaudhari on his part said that it was an honour for him to play at MFC.

“After a season of having played for my hometown club @mumbaicityfc, must say was a special feeling of pride & honour. All thanks to the entire management, coaching staff & all my beloved fellow teammates at the club for the opportunity & love over the past year. #MumbaiCityFC,” tweeted the defender.

Pratik, who joined Mumbai City from Jamshedpur FC, made 17 appearances for The Islanders as they missed out on a play-off spot with a fifth-placed finished in the 2019-20 league stage.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related