ISL: Mumbai City FC, Pratik Chaudhari part ways Mumbai City FC has parted ways with centre-back Pratik Chaudhari after one season with The Islanders. PTI Mumbai 02 June, 2020 15:23 IST Centre-back Pratik Chaudhari joined Mumbai City FC in 2019. - Twitter PTI Mumbai 02 June, 2020 15:23 IST Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced that its central defender Pratik Chaudhari has left the club.Chaudhari played one season for Mumbai City FC, scoring a solitary goal."After a year with #TheIslanders, Pratik Chaudhari leaves Mumbai City. Thank you for the commitment and your contribution to the club, @pratikch89. We wish you the best for the future!," the club posted on its official Twitter handle. After a season of having played for my hometown club @mumbaicityfc, must say was a special feeling of pride & honour. All thanks to the entire management, coaching staff & all my beloved fellow teammates at the club for the opportunity & love over the past year. #MumbaiCityFC pic.twitter.com/xK5RBeTcbR— Pratik Chaudhari (@pratikch89) June 1, 2020 Chaudhari on his part said that it was an honour for him to play at MFC."After a season of having played for my hometown club @mumbaicityfc, must say was a special feeling of pride & honour. All thanks to the entire management, coaching staff & all my beloved fellow teammates at the club for the opportunity & love over the past year. #MumbaiCityFC," tweeted the defender.Pratik, who joined Mumbai City from Jamshedpur FC, made 17 appearances for The Islanders as they missed out on a play-off spot with a fifth-placed finished in the 2019-20 league stage.