ISL: Mumbai City FC, Pratik Chaudhari part ways

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced that its central defender Pratik Chaudhari has left the club.

Chaudhari played one season for Mumbai City FC, scoring a solitary goal.

“After a year with #TheIslanders, Pratik Chaudhari leaves Mumbai City. Thank you for the commitment and your contribution to the club, @pratikch89. We wish you the best for the future!,” the club posted on its official Twitter handle.

After a season of having played for my hometown club @mumbaicityfc, must say was a special feeling of pride & honour. All thanks to the entire management, coaching staff & all my beloved fellow teammates at the club for the opportunity & love over the past year. #MumbaiCityFC pic.twitter.com/xK5RBeTcbR — Pratik Chaudhari (@pratikch89) June 1, 2020

Chaudhari on his part said that it was an honour for him to play at MFC.

Pratik, who joined Mumbai City from Jamshedpur FC, made 17 appearances for The Islanders as they missed out on a play-off spot with a fifth-placed finished in the 2019-20 league stage.