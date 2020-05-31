Football Football Coronavirus: AIFF to reopen office with 50 percent work force The AIFF has issued the Standard Operating Procedure to be followed by the employees when the office reopens on Monday. PTI New Delhi 31 May, 2020 22:28 IST AIFF is set to reopen after a break of two months owing to the pandemic outbreak. - AIFF PTI New Delhi 31 May, 2020 22:28 IST With 50 per cent work force and other guidelines in place, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to reopen its office after a break of more than two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The AIFF on Sunday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by the employees.As per the guidelines, no more than 50 per cent staff would be allowed within the office premises at any given time.The employees’ temperature will checked at the main gate before they make their way into the office.Should any department require full attendance under exceptional circumstances, the head of the administration must be informed at least 24 hours in advance.The staff will be required to download the Arogya app.An employee will be allowed to work from home if he or she is not up to the mark health wise. The guidelines will come into effect from Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos