FC Goa signs winger Tlang from NorthEast United The Shillong Lajong product has been at NorthEast United since 2018 and helped the team reach the Indian Super League playoffs in his debut season. PTI Panjim 01 June, 2020 19:32 IST Redeem Tlang came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong. - Twitter/FC Goa Meghalaya winger Redeem Tlang on Monday became FC Goa's first signing of the season.Hailing from Shillong, the 25-year-old winger came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong and made his I-League debut in 2013.After a number of successful seasons in the red of Lajong, he moved to NorthEast United FC in 2018 - making an immediate impact at the club.With him controlling the right wing, NorthEast United made it to the Indian Super League playoffs for the very first time in the 2018/19 season. Last season also saw the winger improve on a personal front - scoring 3 goals in the league.