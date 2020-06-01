FC Goa signs winger Tlang from NorthEast United

Meghalaya winger Redeem Tlang on Monday became FC Goa’s first signing of the season.

Hailing from Shillong, the 25-year-old winger came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong and made his I-League debut in 2013.

After a number of successful seasons in the red of Lajong, he moved to NorthEast United FC in 2018 - making an immediate impact at the club.

With him controlling the right wing, NorthEast United made it to the Indian Super League playoffs for the very first time in the 2018/19 season. Last season also saw the winger improve on a personal front - scoring 3 goals in the league.