ISL: Odisha FC signs Gerry Peyton as assistant coach

Odisha FC signed Gerry Peyton as assistant coach of the team for the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 64-year-old joined the Bhubaneswar-based side on a two-year deal on Friday.

Peyton played for reputed clubs like West Ham United, Everton, Fulham and Chelsea and was a member of the coaching teams of Arsenal and Fulham. Before joining Odisha FC, the former goalkeeper of the Irish national team was the assistant manager of Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse.

READ| Odisha FC signs Indian duo of Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva

Welcoming the new assistant coach, OFC president Rohan Sharma said, "I am thrilled to have someone of Gerry's caliber helping us out this year. His 15 years of experience at Arsenal will give a great lift to the boys, particularly our goalkeepers. He is someone who can help us achieve excellence on and off the pitch."

Peyton said, "I am looking forward to working in India with my friend and colleague Stuart Baxter along with all the staff and players. Together we aim to build a successful project at Odisha FC that will leave a legacy for all of Odisha for years to come."