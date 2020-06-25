ISL: Lenny Rodrigues extends FC Goa contract

Lenny Rodrigues has signed a two-year contract extension with FC Goa, the club announced on Thursday. The deal will see Lenny remain a Gaur till the summer of 2022.

“This is just perfect for me. To play for the club I love and support,” said Lenny after putting pen to paper on the new deal.

“The last two seasons have been amazing for me. We won the Super Cup and the ISL League Winners Shield. We all want to build on that.

“I am already excited for the next season. It’s a new chapter and we get to play in the AFC Champions League as well.”

Lenny joined the club in 2018 as a free agent after his contract with Bengaluru FC expired.

In his first season, the midfielder helped the club to a runner-up finish in the Indian Super League before playing a pivotal role in the Gaurs' Super Cup triumph - the club’s first piece of silverware.

Last season Lenny was ever-present in a side that finished at the top of the ISL table, which sealed the club's place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

Speaking on the extension, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, further emphasized Lenny’s importance to the team in the past and going forward.

“Lenny is an important cog in the wheel of FC Goa and is a player who adds a great deal of experience to the team. Lenny is a player with a winning mentality and will be an important sounding board for the younger players coming through in the dressing room,” he said.

“On the pitch as well, he has been one of the best Indian midfielders and his numbers show his consistency. We’re pleased that Juan (Ferrando) will be able to count on Lenny’s experience and capabilities for the next season and beyond.”