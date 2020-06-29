Football Football ISL: Odisha FC signs goalkeeper Ravi Kumar Odisha FC roped in goalkeeper Ravi Kumar ahead of the seventh season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). Team Sportstar Bhubaneswar 29 June, 2020 19:37 IST Ravi Kumar: Set for a new role. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Bhubaneswar 29 June, 2020 19:37 IST Odisha FC roped in goalkeeper Ravi Kumar ahead of the seventh season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). The Uttar Pradesh-born custodian has signed a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based club.After playing for Indian Arrows and Sporting Clube de Goa, Ravi Kumar was selected for Delhi Dynamos in the second season of the ISL. He has played in the league for NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons respectively. The 26-year-old goalie had also represented I-League side Minerva Punjab FC earlier in his career.READ: Hyderabad FC’s ISL debut a platform for state players to flourish"I am happy to have Ravi join our squad. He is a goalkeeper with a lot of experience and can give good competition to Arsh and Kamaljit," Rohan Sharma, the club president said.Ravi Kumar said, "I am excited to be joining Odisha FC and I hope I can help the club compete for titles & trophies and hopefully play in AFC very soon. Looking forward to joining Ama Team." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos