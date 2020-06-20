FC Goa signs Sanson Pereira

Indian Super League club FC Goa has roped in 22-year-old Sanson Pereira on a two-year deal. A left-back by trade, Pereira joins the Gaurs after impressive performances with Salgaocar in the Goa Pro League.

“I am really excited. I am an FC Goa fan and it was always my dream to put on the colours, words can’t describe how it feels to me, ” said the youngster.

He added, “It is every Goan boys’ dream to play for FC Goa. And now it is a reality. I love their way of playing, I feel that it suits me really well. I want to keep giving my all and become a regular in the team. I want to win everything with FC Goa.”

The defender has played for Salgaocar since getting selected for its U14 side through a trial at his school. He went on to win the GFA U-14 league and the GFA U-18 league twice.

In the 2016/17 season, he helped Salgaocar to the Goa Professional League title in his very first season in the senior team. The next season he helped the club win the Goa Sevens. He lifted another title the following season as the side won the Assam Gold Cup.