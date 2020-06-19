Football Football Minerva Academy FC recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar The Minerva Academy Football Club has been recommended under the category of ‘identification and nurturing of budding talent’. PTI 19 June, 2020 21:15 IST Minerva Academy FC has been recommended for this year’s Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Punjab government and FICCI (Representative Image). - Getty Images PTI 19 June, 2020 21:15 IST Minerva Academy Football Club has been recommended for this year’s Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Punjab government and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).The club has been recommended under the category of ‘identification and nurturing of budding talent’.The objective of the award is to encourage and promote involvement of corporates, voluntary organisations and sports control boards, among others, in the development of sports in the country.READ | India U-16 boys get tough draw in AFC U-16 Championships The award carries a citation and a trophy but there is no cash prize.Ranjit Bajaj, owner and founder of Minerva Academy Football Club said, “I am delighted that Minerva Academy Football Club has been nominated for the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar.“It is an honour just to be nominated for the prestigious national award, and I hope we will be selected as the deserving recipients of the same,” he said in a release.The Sports Ministry has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the national sports awards till June 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos