Football Football East Bengal's Acosta leaves for Costa Rica, slams club's apathetic attitude One month into the COVID-19 lockdown, Quess Corp applied the Force Maejeure clause to terminate players' contracts. This has not gone down well with the World Cupper. PTI KOLKATA 15 June, 2020 16:22 IST The central defender had played a key role in the club's runner-up finish in 2018-19. He played two seasons with them. - East Bengal/ FB PTI KOLKATA 15 June, 2020 16:22 IST Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta's association with East Bengal ended on a sour note as he left for his home on Monday morning, disappointed by club's "apathetic" attitude after his contract was terminated by former investor Quess Corp.The central defender had played a key role in the club's runner-up finish in 2018-19. He played two seasons with them.One month into the COVID-19 lockdown, Quess Corp applied the Force Maejeure clause to terminate players' contracts and purportedly sent eviction notices to some of them in May.READ: AIFF to East Bengal: Clarify ownership structure post Quess separation "I close a cycle of my life, this time a little different. In a great institution to which I have a lot of love and respect, Quess East Bengal FC, but that in the end there were contract and salary issues that failed to comply," Acosta wrote on his Instagram page."In addition, little help for my return to Costa Rica where the club showed little disposition and apathetic to my situation!," he added.East Bengal have now terminated its tie-up with Quess Corp, who had a 70 per cent stake in the club. They had a three-year deal but the Bengaluru-based investors exited on May 31.Then head coach Alejandro Menendez did not retain Acosta for the 2019-20 season but he finally made a comeback after the Spaniard left midway into the season.Acosta played his last game for East Bengal against Real Kashmir FC before the I-League was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic."I keep good times and I thank all the fans who always show their support. I carry them in my heart, thank you East Bengal FC," he wrote.